Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,320 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STORE Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,303,000 after purchasing an additional 643,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,031,000 after purchasing an additional 643,225 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 78.69%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

