Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $207,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,960,000. 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVNA opened at $326.50 on Tuesday. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.06 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total value of $3,029,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,207,934 shares of company stock worth $398,702,949. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist boosted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.85.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

