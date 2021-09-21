Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.11% of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFO opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $14.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

