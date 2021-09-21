Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 14,600 Shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDF stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

