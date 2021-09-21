Millrace Asset Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 141,158 Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Kaleyra at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleyra by 105.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kaleyra stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,693. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 61.23% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $111,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,981. Corporate insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Kaleyra from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Kaleyra in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Kaleyra Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

