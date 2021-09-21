Millrace Asset Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Stewart Information Services worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,875,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,672,000 after purchasing an additional 335,866 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 104.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after purchasing an additional 155,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 78.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STC shares. TD Securities started coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

STC stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $60.47. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $818.81 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

