Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,052 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

BW stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 17,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

