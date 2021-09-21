Millrace Asset Group Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,299 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Silicon Motion Technology makes up about 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 824.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,047 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,478,232 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,535 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.63.

SIMO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,131. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.02. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

