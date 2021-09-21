Millrace Asset Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Natera makes up approximately 2.3% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natera by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,629 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Natera by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,682,000 after buying an additional 65,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Natera by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Natera by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $51,715.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,526.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $739,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,671 shares of company stock valued at $26,369,533 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

