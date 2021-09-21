Millrace Asset Group Inc. Sells 7,431 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. cut its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $348,940.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,324 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,212 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

NYSE:MEG traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,375. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $60.81.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

