Millrace Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000. Papa John’s International accounts for 1.9% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $130.26. 3,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.85.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

