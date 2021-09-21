Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Position Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,194 shares during the period. Mimecast comprises about 1.5% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.82% of Mimecast worth $63,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 80.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $211,278.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,378.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,549 shares of company stock worth $9,696,632. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

