Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $169.42 and last traded at $170.00. Approximately 37,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 480,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.45.

MRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.06.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $125,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

