Mirror Protocol Price Tops $3.09 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $240.48 million and $33.02 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00007334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00065703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00171702 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00110285 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.02 or 0.06846942 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,239.43 or 1.00141629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.58 or 0.00767148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.