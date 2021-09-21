Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $97.48 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,297 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom worth $97,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after buying an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after buying an additional 645,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,967,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $707,218,000 after buying an additional 451,362 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,021,000 after buying an additional 232,083 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $79,949,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.37, for a total value of $157,538.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,076 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,660. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $567.81. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $506.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

