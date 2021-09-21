Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284,548 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 52,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $88,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $79,585,000 after buying an additional 75,065 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,811 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $64,981,000 after buying an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

