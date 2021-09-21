Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 105,781 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105,781 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $132,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after acquiring an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Workday by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $608,478,000 after acquiring an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,985,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,105 shares of company stock valued at $80,910,048. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.50. 52,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,476. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.81 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,496.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

