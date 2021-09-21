Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 115,896 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 115,896 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $81,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 133,324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 56,408 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 67,845 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 40,741 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 19,501 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.06. 284,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,922,529. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.21. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

