Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 936,382 Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,429,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936,382 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in 51job were worth $111,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 51job by 10.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 51job by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in 51job by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in 51job by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 51job by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup downgraded 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

JOBS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,561. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

