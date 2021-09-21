MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post sales of $721.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.24 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $589.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $104.43 and a 1-year high of $199.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

