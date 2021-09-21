Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $268,354.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $440,894.98 and $268,354.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00021262 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001350 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 8,274,132 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund . Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here

