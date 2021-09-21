Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 7%

Shares of Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) were down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.51 and last traded at C$5.62. Approximately 432,644 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 401,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mogo to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Mogo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$395.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.97.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.