Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.70. 11,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,095. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.03.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 13.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.