Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOLN. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Molecular Partners in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 target price on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOLN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

