Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Shares of MOMO opened at $10.91 on Monday. Momo has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Momo will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Momo by 1,635.1% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,473,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Momo by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,414,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 841,755 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter worth about $10,679,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Momo by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,877,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,605,000 after buying an additional 655,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Momo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

