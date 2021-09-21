Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,522,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,706,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.53.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.