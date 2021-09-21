Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

