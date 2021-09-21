Montag & Caldwell LLC Acquires 52,491 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.2% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $24,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.70. 160,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.08 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $318.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.52 and its 200-day moving average is $269.91.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

