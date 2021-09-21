Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $29,779,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.7% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $576.71. The company had a trading volume of 60,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,119. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.64. The stock has a market cap of $255.25 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

