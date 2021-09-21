Montag & Caldwell LLC Purchases 83 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 66.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $165,556,000 after acquiring an additional 273,974 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 75.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.63. 4,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $234.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

