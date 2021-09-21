Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 516,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,150,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock valued at $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist upped their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.66. The company had a trading volume of 17,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,318. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.45.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

