Montag & Caldwell LLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 55,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,355 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.15. 8,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,823. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $176.49 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

