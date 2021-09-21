Montag & Caldwell LLC Sells 20,052 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 20,052 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 3.9% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $43,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after acquiring an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after acquiring an additional 454,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.77. 34,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,695. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

