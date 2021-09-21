Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.82

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.82 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 227006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Allan Dicks sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,324 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 586.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $1,039,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.