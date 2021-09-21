Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,151 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 872,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.87.

NYSE FNB opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

