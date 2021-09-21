Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 8,750 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.
