Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 8,750 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 19.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

