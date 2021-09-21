Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $252,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 217,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $80,833,000 after acquiring an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $474.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $418.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

