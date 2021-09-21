Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

