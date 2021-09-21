Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $312,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOO. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $95.16.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

