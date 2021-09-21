Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $244,000 Investment in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Shares of FUT stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.