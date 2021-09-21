More Coin Market Capitalization Tops $101,586.02 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $101,586.02 and approximately $595.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00054322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00129291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012030 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00044623 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (CRYPTO:MORE) is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

