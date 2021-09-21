Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.48

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

