Morgan Stanley Reiterates GBX 1,050 Price Target for National Grid (LON:NG)

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 956.70 ($12.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £34.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.85. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 943.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 918.24.

In related news, insider Nicola Shaw sold 69,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($12.15), for a total transaction of £643,141.50 ($840,268.49). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48 shares of company stock worth $45,040.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

