MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

MOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,074. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $32.53.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Equities analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MorphoSys by 713.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in MorphoSys by 325.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

