Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 850 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $332.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.06. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $345.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

