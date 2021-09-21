Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $828.52, for a total transaction of $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,355 shares of company stock valued at $18,116,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $850.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $834.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $767.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.