Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 741 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after buying an additional 162,208 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,929,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,295,000 after purchasing an additional 320,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,728,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,306,000 after purchasing an additional 161,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,826,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,331,000 after buying an additional 497,991 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.