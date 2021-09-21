Moseley Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $2,520,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,889,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,157,000 after acquiring an additional 128,666 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $180.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $196.55. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.85.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

