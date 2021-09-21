Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $1,273,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $6,327,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

