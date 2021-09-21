mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Hits $0.74 (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044084 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

