mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Hits $0.74 (MTA)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052837 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127397 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012414 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044084 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

