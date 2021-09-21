Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will report sales of $297.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.60 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $265.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after buying an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 894.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 365,122 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 343,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.